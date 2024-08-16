Guildford City slipped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Redhill are one of the favourites to push for promotion this season and they maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with two late goals at Kiln Brow.
A resurgent Guildford City side had led in the 85th minute and had deserved some reward for their hard-working performance.
Guildford started the match in lively fashion, with Darnell Jon-Peter and Manny Acheampong causing significant problems on the break.
Gradually the home side settled and started to dominate possession. Despite this Guildford’s defence coped with the pressure and there were few alarms in City’s goalmouth.
On 22 minutes City lost possession cheaply, leading to Redhill opening the scoring as a low cross from the right was converted from eight yards by Nathan Hogan.
For a spell City gave up possession too easily in their own half, causing unnecessary pressure. On 35 minutes from a corner Redhill saw a glancing header strike the crossbar before being cleared. Minutes later the home side saw a volley go wide.
In the first half City’s main attacking threat was the long throw-ins from Jon-Peter. Most were gathered impressively by Redhill keeper Luke Roberts, but on 40 minutes Jon-Peter’s throw was flicked on by Tywon Gray, and following a scramble Ben Drake was able to convert from five yards.
City upped their game several notches after the interval. Almost immediately Acheampong’s cross zipped across the box, just evading Jon-Peter. But within minutes Guildford nudged ahead. Acheampong’s header from Tobi Falodi’s free kick deceived Roberts and the ball flew over his head and into the net.
On the hour the visitors had a golden chance to score a third. Acheampong crossed low across the box and Jon-Peter miscued his effort from eight yards.
Good City defending closed down a clear Redhill chance, while at the other end Acheampong forced Roberts into a brilliant save from a Tobi Falodi free kick.
Twice within minutes Guildford conceded possession in their own half, causing Jacob Terry to make saves.
Guildford were creating the chances to win the game. On 82 minutes another quality Falodi free kick into the danger area caused chaos in Redhill’s defence, with Joe Aitken taking a knock to the head for his troubles.
Three minutes later Redhill equalised when a cross from the left was converted at close range by Hogan.
The equaliser didn’t stop City going forward. Isaac Collins’ shot was saved at full stretch, and in stoppage time Keoindre Ellis-Vassell crashed an effort against the crossbar.
It was backs to the wall for City in the final stages, and Redhill’s Paddi Harland-Goddard scored a winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Guildford City: Jacob Terry, Tobi Falodi, Benji Gambrah (Isaac Collins 54), Ben Drake, Jake Brown, Joe Atkin, Alex Stingelin (Leevi Bassett 70), Malachai Cole (Mo Sabek 82), Darnell Jon-Peter (Keoindre Ellis-Vassell 78), Manny Acheampong (Tobi Shoyoye 82), Tywon Gray.
Referee: Daryl Ann.
Attendance: 131.
By Barry Underwood