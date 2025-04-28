Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley is satisfied with his first season in the role.
The Yellas ended their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to second-placed Uxbridge in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
A first-half effort from Dernell Wynter was enough to earn the visitors all three points at Woking Park on Saturday.
Despite their recent poor form, mid-table Westfield gave a good account of themselves and created but spurned several chances.
At the other end Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent made several final stops to keep the contest on a knife edge until its conclusion.
“It was quite an even game,” said Crossley.
“We had a few clear-cut chances so it was a shame we couldn’t finish one. I thought a draw might have been a fair result.
“Uxbridge had a strong side out and we competed much better than we have over the past few weeks.
“We had a difficult Easter weekend – it is tricky when you haven’t got too much to play for – and a lesson for us for next season is signing on a few more players to give us a bit more availability.
“We have struggled with availability – over the past few weeks it’s been pretty poor.
“We’ll learn from that for future seasons.”
Westfield finished in 12th place in the Isthmian League South Central Division, and Crossley was happy enough with his first season in charge.
“There’s always things we can improve on,” said Crossley.
“The fact we didn’t flirt with the relegation zone is a good start.
“It would have been nice to have a little bit more to play for. We had two really disappointing runs – outside of those runs we did quite well.
“A mid-table finish in the first season I don’t think is too bad.
“Overall, I’m quite pleased.”