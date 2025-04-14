Defending Aldershot Senior Cup champions Westfield exited the competition at the semi-final stage with a penalty shoot-out defeat at home to Tadley Calleva.
The Yellas were held to a 2-2 draw by Tadley at Woking Park, but the visitors prevailed 3-2 on penalties in front of a crowd of 130.
Tadley took the lead in the 29th minute when Brad Neal rose highest to head home into the back of the net.
Westfield got back on level terms seven minutes later when Caleb Wright rose highest to head home into the bottom corner.
The visitors regained the lead on 53 minutes when Adam Everiss’ ball across the face of goal was finished emphatically by Ash Neal.
The home side equalised for a second time in the 79th minute when Quincy Rowe’s curling effort found the top corner.
Neither side were able to find a winner, despite ten minutes of added time, but Tadley keeper Craig Atkinson saved three penalties in the shoot-out to seal his side’s place in the final against Hartley Wintney at the EBB Stadium.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley said: “I’m really disappointed with the result.
“The Aldershot Senior Cup is a good cup to play in.
“We won it last year, and got to the final the year before, so to be knocked out on penalties was disappointing.
“Tadley turned up and brought exactly what we thought they were going to bring in terms of physicality and putting balls in the box.
“We dealt with it okay but we didn’t show anywhere near our quality.
“The pitch is difficult but it’s the same for both teams.
“There are no excuses barring the fact we didn’t turn up and play as well as we should so fair play to Tadley and good luck to them in the final.”