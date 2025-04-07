Westfield won 3-1 at home to Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
While definitely not a game that will live long in the memory, a resilient Field side delivered a professional performance to return to winning ways.
The Yellas dominated much of the early proceedings, but lacked a cutting edge up front.
Manolis Gogonas opened the scoring on 19 minutes when he picked up the ball just inside the Met half and drove all the way into the box, before slipping the ball past Liam Beach.
The Yellas probed for a second but struggled to apply the critical final touch to find the back of the net.
It took another 25 minutes for the Yellas to double their advantage.
A ball floated over the Met defence was almost dealt with by Met full-back Izvnna Ikebausi, but it still found its way to Tobi Adaje, who slipped it home to give the home side a two-goal advantage going into the half-time break.
The second half saw two changes from the visitors and they began to get a grip on the game, only being thwarted from pegging one back by a firm Field defensive line.
Met managed to get one back on the 74th minute when Kyle Bailey was adjudged to have brought down a Met forward – Benjamin Mendoza converting the resulting penalty.
Met created a number of chances as they looked to level the game, with a Met forward missing a clear one-on-one after rounding Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent and hitting the side netting.
They would come to rue that missed chance, as Gogonas recreated his first goal of the afternoon by picking the ball up just inside the Met half and driving forward with bags of pace, before cooly slotting home the third from a tight angle.