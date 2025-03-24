The Yellas produced a comfortable and controlled display to deservedly pick up the three points at Woking Park.
A relatively even first half saw no goals but the home side stepped up the pressure after the break.
Lui Edwards broke the deadlock on the hour mark when he was on hand to chest home after player-manager Andy Crossley's cross was parried by visiting keeper Andrew McCorkell.
Harrow rarely threatened and their best chance saw Tyrese Osbourne denied by Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent when through on goal.
The points were wrapped up 13 minutes from time when Gary Abisogun scored a magnificent solo effort cutting in from the right before curling home with his left foot.
The win was the perfect response to Westfield’s 3-1 defeat at Raynes Park Vale in their previous match.
Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell said: “We were really good.
“We worked on something a little bit different this week during the week and it came to fruition.
“The work rate of the lads and the execution of everything we wanted them to do was absolutely spot on.
“There were a lot of really good performances.
“I thought we were dominant throughout.
“Harrow had a couple of moments in the game but in general we were really good.
“At half-time I said to carry on doing the same things.
“Every team is going to have a bit of a spell, it was just a case of us putting the ball in the net and capitalising on the dominance we had throughout the game.
“We knew we had to continue working hard for the result, and we did that.”
Westfield will travel to Guernsey in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.