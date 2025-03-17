Westfield recorded a hard fought 1-0 win against Hartley Wintney in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
An own goal from Aaron Burchett seven minutes into the second half was enough for Andy Crossley’s men to take the three points at Woking Park.
The home side started well and visiting keeper Nick Jupp did well to keep out Lui Edwards’ effort in the first half.
The game was a bruising encounter, with both sides not giving an inch.
The home side had chances to score a second and wrap the game up late on, but Jupp denied Tobi Adaje and Sekou Toure.
Westfield assistant manager Jake Baxter said: “It’s a great win.
“I think we made it hard for ourselves – their keeper pulled off three or four really good saves.
“We could have won by two or three but right at the end we were holding on – they had a chance but it’s good to get a victory on the board.”
Hartley Wintney are pushing for a play-off spot, but Baxter said his side prepared as they usually do.
“We prepared like we always do,” said Baxter.
“We plan for each individual game but we have our core values of what we want from the boys and they’re trying to pull through and get results.
“Hartley Wintney have Kyen Nicholas up front who is a good forward at this level, so we had to tell the defence to make sure they were prepared for a good hard battle.
“We don’t change how we play but we focus on what our strengths are and make sure the players are aware of what the opposition can do.
“There are about ten teams that are all there or thereabouts in the league and it’s about whether you can go on a decent run.”