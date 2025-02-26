Westfield blew a two-goal lead as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Ascot United in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas got off to a dream start and took the lead in the first minute when Lui Edwards finished well past Ascot keeper Mark Scott.
The hosts doubled their lead on 22 minutes when John Adebiyi curled his effort in from 30 yards out.
Ascot pulled a goal back two minutes later when Harvey Harry tucked the ball away after a scramble in the box.
The visitors got back on level terms in the 48th minute when Westfield’s Malik Sesay diverted the ball into his own goal after another scramble.
Ascot scored their winner on 83 minutes when Ben Harris’ looping header beat Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell said: “It’s really disappointing.
“It sounds stupid when we’ve conceded three goals but I don’t think Ascot have had a shot in the game.
“I think the goal to make it 2-1 knocked the stuffing out of us a little bit after a really good first 25 minutes.
“We were really at it, got a great start, scored another good goal and had a few other chances.
“At half-time we said we need to be a bit more aggressive, but I don’t think we were in the second half.
“I don’t mean running around kicking people, but we needed to be more assertive with the first balls and second balls.
“There was a lot of ball watching – I think Ascot’s second and third goals came from us ball watching.
“I don’t think we did enough to end up getting the result in the game.
“Ascot have a bit more experience and a bit more knowhow, but ultimately I think they wanted it a bit more.”