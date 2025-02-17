Westfield slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
Abdullah Javaid gave the home side the lead in the 77th minute, and Sam Merson sealed the three points for Hanworth Villa when he made it 2-0 on 89 minutes.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley said: “It was a really close game.
“The scoreline says 2-0 and it sounds like we weren’t in the game too much but we were really good for 70 minutes and had a couple of good chances to go 1-0 up.
“We didn’t take them, and Hanworth are a very experienced side. They took their chances and we’ll move on to the next one.
“I think for 70 minutes the boys were brilliant.
“Football is a game of little moments and unfortunately the moments went against us but the actual performance level was pretty good so I’m pleased with that.
“We’re a little bit naive in areas – I think they managed the referee a little bit better than us – but they’re a good side.
“It was just down to the small margins.
“Tom Dryer had a good chance to put us 1-0 up in the first half and didn’t quite take it and then Jack Beadle had a good chance – the keeper has made a really good save.
“We gave the ball away cheaply and they’ve gone on the break and scored so it’s fine moments.
“Some days they go for you, some days they don’t.
“It was all down to the fine moments and they had them.
“It’s disappointing for us but we move on.”
Westfield will hope to return to winning ways when they host Binfield in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, February 22 (3pm kick-off).