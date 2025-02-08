Westfield extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions with an impressive 2-1 win at home to Moneyfields in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Goals from Tom Dryer and Billy Nutbeam were enough to give the Yellas the three points in front of a crowd of 153 at Woking Park.
The visitors were quick out of the traps and had an excellent opportunity to take the lead when they won an early penalty for handball, but George Barker’s seventh-minute spot kick was well saved by Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Moneys went close again two minutes later when Lawrence Cooper’s effort was well parried away by Gallifent.
The Yellas soon got a foothold in the game and nearly took the lead in the 19th minute after a nice move.
Tobi Adaje got clear down the left and cut the ball back to Jack Beadle at the edge of the box, but his low effort was well held by Moneys keeper Callum Smart.
The visitors then went close two minutes later when Cooper hit a rasping 25-yard effort which was well saved by Gallifent.
The Yellas broke the deadlock on 29 minutes after Beadle drove into the box and slipped a neat pass through to Dryer, who fired a clinical right-foot finish across Smart into the far corner.
Westfield were then forced into a reshuffle in the 37th minute when player-manager Andy Crossley limped off and was replaced by Lui Edwards.
Moneyfields nearly got back on level terms on 42 minutes when James Franklyn got clear down the right and bore down on goal before firing his effort into the side netting.
The Yellas almost doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Edwards played the ball out to Beadle on the left, and he cut inside and hit a right-foot shot which was well parried away by Smart.
The visitors were quick out of the traps at the start of the second half and got back on level terms in the 50th minute when Franklyn got clear down the left and his cross was well finished by Harry Thorpe.
The Yellas responded positively to that setback and regained the lead five minutes later when a free kick was knocked down by Kyle Bailey and Nutbeam was the first to react as he slid home from close range.
Moneyfields nearly got themselves a point in stoppage time when Thorpe’s effort from the edge of the box hit the outside of the left-hand post, but Westfield held on to pick up the three points and continue their good form.
Next up for the Yellas is a trip to Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Tuesday, February 11 (7.45pm kick-off).