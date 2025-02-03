Ten-man Westfield were denied victory by a late Amos Nasha goal deep into stoppage time as they drew 1-1 at Hayes & Yeading United in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
Visiting keeper Lewis Gallifent was only forced into one save all afternoon and for a long time it looked like Manolis Gogonas’ opener in the first half would seal back-to-back wins.
Westfield nearly went 2-0 up 20 minutes from time when Tom Dryer was denied by Juliusz Pazio’s outstretched leg.
The Yellas played the last ten minutes a man light following Malik Sesay’s second booking.
Assistant manager Jake Baxter said: “I thought defensively we were outstanding.”