Westfield fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Guernsey in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The Yellas started the game well, keeping up a high level of intensity and creating plenty of good chances to open the scoring.
The visitors had very few chances in the first half, but they took the lead in the 49th minute when a free kick found Ross Allen, who headed home from close range.
The Yellas equalised on the hour mark when a superb long ball from Jonny Efedje found Manolis Gogonas, who calmly slotted past Guersney keeper Sebastian Sheppard.
The visitors regained the lead ten minutes later when the ball to fall to Sam Murray, who dug out a shot in the six-yard box which slipped under Lewis Gallifent and into the back of the net.
Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell said: “The performance between both boxes was pretty good.
“We were competitive and we moved the ball around well.
“Once we equalised through Manu, I felt we’d go on and win the game, but we wasted a few good opportunities and found ourselves chasing the game again for the last 20 minutes after going behind for the second time.
“We’re on a bad run, there’s no hiding from that and big moments in both boxes are costing us points.
“We should be in a far better position than we are in the table.
“As a management team we’re looking at what else we can do – we always do – and we’re asking the players to do the same.
“It can turn in a second and one win could easily start a run, but we need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.”
Westfield will host Badshot Lea in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Harry Powell