Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley was happy with his side’s performance after they drew 1-1 at home to Hayes & Yeading United.
An 89th-minute penalty from Manolis Gogonas earned a point for the Yellas in the Isthmian League South Central Division clash after Adrian Clifton had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in difficult conditions.
“I thought it was one of our better performances of the season,” said Crossley.
“We looked really good in the first half and I thought we competed well.
“We dealt with the conditions well and it’s a little bit disappointing to not get three points.
“After we went 1-0 down it was a good reaction from the boys and I thought the substitutes did well to change the game and get a point out of it.
“I thought we were a little bit unlucky not to go into the break one or two up.
“We had some clear-cut chances but if you don't take your chances that’s always going to keep teams in games.
“In general I was really pleased with the performance. I thought we did well, so hopefully that continues.
“If we keep playing like that I'm sure we'll get some points on the board.”
Crossley praised Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent for making some key saves to keep the hosts in the game.
“I thought Lewis was superb – he made a few crucial saves at good points in the game,” said Crossley.
“He's a big lad and he commands his six-yard box.
“He does the basics really well and at the moment he's making some great saves.
“He wasn't peppered but the things that he had to do he did well.”
Yellas captain Luke Elliot made a superb clearance off the line to stop the visitors going 2-0 up, and Crossley was pleased with the defender’s performance.
“Luke did really well with that one,” said Crossley.
“He blocked it and then Lewis made a really good save – they stuck their bodies on the line.
“A good thing about our defence and Lewis is they do jump in head first – which is what we need in those moments.
“It keeps you in games and gets you points so I’m pleased with that.”
Westfield’s Sekou Toure and Hayes’ Kaylen Hinds were shown red cards after a scuffle broke out after the final whistle, and Crossley admitted he was disappointed with the incident.
“I'm very disappointed,” said Crossley.
“I think we are better than getting involved in that sort of stuff.
“We shouldn't be getting involved – we've got to have better discipline.
“We're a family club and we like to pride ourselves on the right behaviour on and off the pitch.
“We've had a chat about that and that won't be happening again.”
Westfield remain in striking distance of the play-offs, and Crossley wants that to remain the case later in the season.
“There's some good clubs in this league and some big budgets but our aim as a team is to stick in and around those play-offs,” said Crossley.
“If we can try to be a few points off the play-offs and have something to compete for in the last ten games of the season I think that's a really good season.”