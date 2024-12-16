Westfield drew 2-2 at home to Raynes Park Vale in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
Despite going 2-0 ahead, the Yellas had to hang on for a point against a spirited Raynes Park Vale side.
The Yellas looked the better side in the early stages and took the lead through an own goal.
A corner whipped in by Jack Beadle found Malik Sesay, who headed towards goal.
Raynes Park Vale centre-half Nathan Lewis attempted to clear off the line, but he inadvertently helped the ball in to give the Yellas the lead.
The home side didn’t let up after taking the lead and doubled their advantage in the the 22nd minute.
Caleb Wright played a good through ball to Manolis Gogonas, who strode into the box and finished well from a tight angle – putting the ball between visiting keeper Billy Bishop’s legs to double the home side’s lead.
Raynes Park Vale were then dominant in possession but could not fashion many chances.
It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for the visitors until Kyen Nicholas got on the end of a decent cross and slid the ball past Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent to half the deficit.
A red card followed in injury time when Sekou Toure was adjudged to have stamped out at a player, reducing the home side to ten men.
Raynes Park Vale made their numerical advantage count soon afterwards when Daniel Berry lobbed Gallifent from a difficult angle to make it 2-2.
The visitors had turned the game around in just seven minutes.
Raynes Park Vale had a superb chance to win the game when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, but Yellas keeper Gallifent saved the penalty to keep the scores level at 2-2.