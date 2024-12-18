Westfield scored a late equaliser to rescue a hard-fought point as they drew 1-1 at home to Hayes & Yeading United in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Manolis Gogonas’ 89th-minute penalty earned the Yellas a share of the spoils after Adrian Clifton’s 70th-minute penalty had given the visitors the lead in front of a crowd of 140 at Woking Park.
The Yellas created the first chance of the evening in the fourth minute when Caleb Wright’s shot from the edge of the box was well held by Hayes keeper Juliusz Pazio.
The home side went even closer on 16 minutes when Jack Beadle delivered an inviting cross from the left wing and Lui Edwards’ clever flicked header clipped the top of the crossbar.
Westfield continued to push for the opening goal and had another good chance in the 21st minute when Sekou Toure was played through one-on-one with Pazio but he dragged his left-foot shot wide of the far right-hand post.
Yellas player-manager Andy Crossley tried his luck from 30 yards out on 26 minutes, but his left-foot shot was comfortably held by Pazio.
The visitors had an excellent chance to break the deadlock in the 36th minute when a long ball was flicked on to send Jonathan Hippolyte through one-on-one with Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent, but Hippolyte’s right-foot shot was well blocked by the advancing Gallifent.
Westfield nearly took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Gogonas got on the end of a clever through ball and put his effort just wide of the far left-hand post.
The visitors created the first chance of the second half on 50 minutes, but Hippolyte’s shot went just wide of the near post.
The Yellas went back on the attack and nearly took the lead in the 52nd minute when Tobi Adaje cut in from the left and hit a powerful right-foot shot which was well held by Pazio.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Toure went on a driving run down the right and fired an inviting low ball across the box which Edwards flicked just wide.
Westfield continued to press and Beadle turned smartly and tried to lob Pazio, but his effort went just over the bar.
The visitors nearly took the lead from a set piece on 64 minutes when Ibrahim Bangura’s corner was headed just wide of the far post by James Richmond.
Hayes continued to press and went close again when Adam Martin’s shot from the edge of the box went just wide of the right-hand post.
The visitors’ pressure told when George Sippetts was fouled in the box to win a penalty, and Clifton sent Gallifent the wrong way from the spot as he confidently stroked his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Hayes nearly went 2-0 up on 72 minutes when Wraynel Hercules spun in the box and hit his low shot straight at Gallifent.
The Yellas had an excellent chance to equalise a minute later, but Edwards hit his effort straight at Pazio.
The visitors nearly doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when Sippetts’ effort beat Gallifent but was superbly cleared off the line by Luke Elliot.
Beadle went close for Westfield a minute later, but his right-foot shot went wide of the left-hand post.
The Yellas rescued a point late on in dramatic fashion late on when they won a penalty and Gogonas confidently fired his spot-kick past Pazio.
Next up for Westfield is a trip to Harrow Borough in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, December 21 (3pm kick-off).