Westfield crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Rayners Lane in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The Yellas took the lead in the 12th minute through Manolis Gogonas’ goal.
Rayners Lane equalised five minutes later through Myles Anderson’s goal.
The hosts took the lead in first-half stoppage time through Frank Keita’s goal, and Keita then made it 3-1 in the 52nd minute.
Jack McKnight completed the scoring when he made it 4-1 in second-half stoppage time.
Westfield were also in action on Boxing Day, when they drew 3-3 at home to Ashford Town (Middlesex) in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Manolis Gogonas and Tobi Adaje.
Liam Moore pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Andy Crossley’s goal put the Yellas 3-1 up.
Late goals from George Vorster and Jayden Atkinson earned the visitors a share of the spoils.