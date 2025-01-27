Westfield produced a superb second-half comeback to win 3-2 at home to Badshot Lea in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
It was a game of two halves as Westfield produced a stirring second-half fightback to earn their first three points since November.
After an even opening the visitors took the lead when Joe Lewis-Evans did excellently down the right and crossed for Luis Le Paih to force home in off the bar from close range.
Westfield’s best chance fell to John Abebiyi but unmarked eight yards out he headed over from Andy Crossley’s free kick.
Moments before the break Fin Evans was adjudged to have been fouled and Kareem Akinnibi dispatched his penalty despite Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent going the right way.
Westfield emerged from the dressing room a different proposition and were soon back in the contest when Adebiyi found his range and thumped home a header from Luis Edwards’ corner.
Shortly afterwards in the 55th minute Edwards got on the scoresheet himself as he was first to meet Didi Ndombe’s cut back and fired past Baggies keeper Harry Cawdron to level the game.
It was all one-way traffic in the second half with Cawdron keeping his team in the match, but there was nothing he could do when Adebiyi scored the winner with an athletic volley from the edge of the area on 77 minutes.
Saturday’s win followed an impressive 4-1 victory for Westfield at Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Fleet Town last Tuesday night (January 21).
The Yellas raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time thanks to goals from Gary Abisogun, Dylan Merchant, Caleb Wright and Lui Edwards.
Mathew Surmon pulled a goal back for Fleet in stoppage time.
Westfield will travel to Hayes & Yeading United in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday (3pm kick-off).