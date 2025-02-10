Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell was delighted with his side’s battling performance after they won 2-1 at home to Moneyfields in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
Goals from Tom Dryer and Billy Nutbeam were enough to give the Yellas the three points in front of a crowd of 153 at Woking Park.
The wintry conditions weren’t conducive for free-flowing football, but Powell was delighted with the resilience and character his side showed.
“It was a really gritty performance,” said Powell.
“I don't think the conditions allowed us to play much football – and we've played some good football lately – but we showed another side of us.
“We scored two well-worked goals. I’m really pleased for Tom to get off the mark for us after coming really close in the past couple of weeks, and the winning goal is a fantastic goal.
“We've stumbled across Lui Edwards’ dead-ball delivery.
“It was a great ball in, Kyle Bailey gets the header across and the desire from Billy to get on the end of that – that's what you want.
“If you show desire like that you stand a really good chance of winning games of football.
“I’m really pleased.”
Moneyfields had been in excellent form before the game and had won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season, and Powell admitted he knew his side had to match the visitors’ work-rate to come out on top.
“Moneyfields gave us a real turning over at their place,” said Powell.
“They have lots of energy, bite and physicality and we had to try to outdo that in order to win the game.”
Powell praised Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent, who had saved a penalty early on when the score was 0-0.
“Lewis has done so well – I'm running out of superlatives for him,” said Powell.
“He deserves every bit of luck that he gets.
“He’s a fantastic lad and a good keeper. He's showing that he's well suited to this level.”
The Yellas led 1-0 at half-time, and while Powell was happy with his side’s first-half performance he admitted he expected a reaction from the visitors in the second half.
“We were good for our 1-0 lead at half-time and I think we probably should have had another one,” said Powell.
“When a team is behind against you and you come in at the break there's always going to be a reaction.
“We had to up our levels because even though we had created a few openings I don't think we worked quite as hard as we have done in recent weeks.”
Powell was particularly pleased with his side’s defensive solidity throughout the game.
“We were very resolute – we defended ever so well,” said Powell.
“Dylan Merchant was fantastic, Quincy Rowe did really well on his return to the side and Kyle was really good on his second debut for the club.
“Jack Beadle and Billy were also really good.
“Moneyfields put us under a lot of pressure.
“I felt we should have done a little bit better going forwards.
“I wouldn't say we saw the game out comfortably, but we definitely did enough.
“It's amazing what a few wins can do.”