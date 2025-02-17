Westfield drew 2-2 at Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League South Central Division after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.
The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute through Mason Galloway’s goal, but the Yellas got back on level terms on 57 minutes through Jonny Efedje’s equaliser.
John Adebiyi put the visitors 2-1 up in the 84th minute, but Benjamin Mendoza’s 95th-minute goal rescued a point for the hosts.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley said: “We did really well in the second half to get ourselves back in the game, but a moment of madness in the last minute to drop the three points is gutting.”