Westfield produced a superb performance to win 5-1 against Kingstonian in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
In a thrilling encounter at Grand Drive, Westfield stunned their high-flying opponents.
The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute through captain Caleb Wright, who slotted past Kingstonian keeper Liam Allen after the ball was held up in the box by John Adebiyi.
The Yellas’ dominance continued throughout most of the first half.
In the 28th minute Jack Beadle found in himself in acres of space in the box after a good cross from Gary Abisogun and doubled the lead with a low-driven strike to make it 2-0 to the visitors.
The second half saw a brief spark from Kingstonian, but they were unable to get a goal back.
Westfield quickly regained their grip, with Lui Edwards extending their lead to three goals in the 71st minute with a well-taken finish.
Kingstonian did get one back later through a well-taken penalty by Eddie Simon on 73 minutes to make it 3-1.
However, the hosts were left to rue earlier missed opportunities as Beadle struck again in the 87th minute with probably the best goal of the match, smashing the ball into the roof of the net from just inside the box.
In added time Tobi Adaje added the cherry on top of a fine performance from the visitors as he smashed home the fifth with his first touch to seal a famous 5-1 victory for the Yellas.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley said: “I thought the boys were excellent.
“We asked them to show desire and work hard and every single one of them did, which was really pleasing.”
Westfield will host Hartley Wintney in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Harry Powell