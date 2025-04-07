Four young Westfield fans enjoyed a trip to the club’s away match to Guernsey courtesy of one of the Yellas’ sponsors.
Sam Bennett, Oscar Pelham, Matt Long, Will Loosley travelled to the match at Guernsey thanks to MP Cars in Guildford, who funded the trip.
The Isthmian League South Central Division match was Guernsey’s first game at their new Victoria Park Stadium.
The match itself finished in a 1-1 draw, with the Yellas coming from behind to earn a point.
Westfield's players celebrate their equaliser with Sam, Oscar, Matt and Will (Dan Bennett)
Ross Allen’s 45th-minute penalty gave Guernsey the lead, but Manolis Gogonas’ 67th-minute equaliser earned Westfield a share of the spoils.