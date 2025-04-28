Westfield crashed to an emphatic 4-1 defeat at Ashford Town (Middlesex) in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Field’s final away game seemed, on paper, to be something of a reprieve – their previous two fixtures had seen them come up against champions Farnham Town and play-off promotion hopefuls Ascot United, while Ashford were already relegated.
Any ideas of a walkover were soon tarnished when, after a positive opening spell, the Field suddenly found themselves 1-0 down after Lewis Gallifent’s throw out from the back found the feet of veteran forward Scott Day, who lofted the ball over Gallifent to draw first blood.
The Field responded well to the goal, fashioning numerous good opportunities, but lacking that cutting edge to find the back of the net.
A piece of magic from Tobi Adaje, who rifled the ball into the back of the net from just outside the box, meant the scores were level heading into half-time.
However, things would go from bad to worse for the Field in the second half.
George Vorster found himself in acres of space in the box and smashed the ball past Gallifent to restore the home side’s lead.
The Field had a golden opportunity to level the scores again minutes later when a brilliant ball was put into the path of Lui Edwards, who missed an open net.
The hosts extended their advantage when a ball was floated into the penalty area from a free kick and was headed across goal by Joden Trickett into the path of Jack Arnold, whose shot found the bottom corner.
It was game, set and match two minutes into injury time when a penalty was awarded for a push in the back in the penalty area and Arnold stepped up to slot the penalty home.
By Harrison Powell