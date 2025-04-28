Woking manager Neal Ardley was happy with his side’s character after they picked up a point against Eastleigh.
The Cards came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to the Spitfires in the National League.
“I don't think it was our best performance,” said Ardley.
“We weren’t great for the first 25 minutes of the first half.
“Then we got better and we finished the half the stronger team, and the same happened in the second half.
“The goals we conceded are preventable.
“Conceding two at home makes it hard to win, but on the positive side the resilience the group showed to keep going and come out with something from another game is great.
“It was hard after a brilliant performance at home to Aldershot secured our safety.
“It's difficult to get that momentum back, but the boys dug in and gave it everything.
“We managed to dig something out of the game and you can't fault the lads for their effort and their intensity.”
The Cards appeared to have the momentum at half-time after equalising just before the break, but Ardley praised Eastleigh for making tactical changes to shift the momentum.
“You've got to give Eastleigh credit because at that point we were the better team,” said Ardley.
“They made some changes, brought a couple of players on, went with more pace up front and caused us a different problem.
“It took us 20 minutes to adapt to that, so sometimes you have to give the opposition credit.
“They did something we should have been able to deal with, but we didn't.
“By the time we did it was late on in the game and we managed to nick a goal late on, so we'll take the positives from that.
“We've got lots of injuries and illness in the group. We only had a 15-man squad, but hopefully we'll get a few back next week.
“Will Jaaskelainen played with an injury last week that's got worse so he had to come out, Dale Gorman is out for the season, Inih Effiong and Timi Odusina were out and we're all devastated for Adam Chicksen and what happened to him with his injury.
“We’ll try to get some bodies back and get people revved up for one last game.”
Saturday’s match was Woking’s final home game of the season, and the players and coaching staff went on a lap of appreciation after the match to thank the fans for their support.
Ardley stressed he has felt the support of the fans since arriving at the club in December.
“Both parties have been really supportive of each other,” said Ardley.
“The fans have been magnificent and the boys have had a real go and turned the fans in their favour.
“All fans want a group that have a go and when you've got a group that have only lost three in 23 league games that shows they've got a good mentality and they're giving it everything.
“It's nice to thank the fans at the end of a long season.”
Woking will travel to Sutton United for the final game of the National League season on Monday, May 5 (3pm kick-off).