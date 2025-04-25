Woking manager Neal Ardley was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 3-0 at home to local rivals Aldershot Town in the National League.
Goals from Tariq Hinds (2) and Dan Moss in the first 18 minutes gave the Cards a comprehensive victory.
“I’m delighted with the win,” said Ardley.
“I'd have taken a 1-0 but never in my wildest dreams would I have expected to be 3-0 up after 25 minutes, so that's great.
“Then it becomes difficult because you know Aldershot are going to come at you and you've got to try to manage the game and I thought we did that brilliantly in the second half.
“We pushed Tariq up to right midfield and he scored two great goals – he was an unlikely scorer but we'll take it.
“I thought it was a professional performance. Everything we did wrong in the first half at Maidenhead we put right.
“We started on the front foot and at our best.
“Tariq was excellent and there were so many who played well.
“The front two ran their hearts out. The intensity and tempo they played with – they were a constant menace and you need that.
“That was what we reminded the players of before the game and that's what we got, certainly in the first half.
“Dan Moss was causing them problems aerially from free kicks, he won quite a few headers and caused problems.
“We'll take goals from anywhere. We haven't scored enough this season which is probably why we've drawn so many.”
The Cards had raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half, but Ardley admitted he told his side at half-time to make sure they managed the second half.
And the Woking boss was happy with his side’s second-half showing.
“If Aldershot had got a goal early in the second half to make it 3-1 then they get the momentum and it was all about making sure we had a really good structure to our shape,” said Ardley.
“We got things wrong in the first 20 minutes of the second half down our left but once we nullified that we kept them pretty quiet after that.”
Ardley was also happy to send the Woking fans home happy with the derby-day bragging rights secured against the Shots.
“I'm delighted for the fans – they've been magnificent for me since I've been here,” said Ardley.
“After the heartbreak of what happened in the FA Trophy semi-final – when we were up against it with what happened – to give the fans this day and let them go home and know that we're safe and have the bragging rights is pretty special.”
Ardley was delighted to secure National League football for the Cards next season, but admitted he has plenty of work ahead this summer to push the club on next season.
“There's loads of work to be done still,” said Ardley.
“The owner wants to push it all forward with Jody Brown.
“Simon Bassey and I are delighted we've done our part on the pitch with the team and now it's a case of trying to work towards the summer and look at what we need to do to become a team that aren't in this position next year and are trying to push the top half.”