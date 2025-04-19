Woking produced an impressive comeback to earn a 2-2 draw at Maidenhead United in the National League.
With the Cards shooting towards the away contingent in the first half, a solid start saw them dominate possession, with a good move ending in Lewis Walker heading wide inside the first ten minutes.
Maidenhead’s first meaningful attack would come after 25 minutes, and it would result in the opening goal being scored.
Woking were caught on the break, and Reece Smith’s ball over the top was latched onto by Brendan Kiernan. He managed to get free from his marker, firing into the bottom corner to the delight of the home fans behind the goal.
The Magpies pushed for a second, but a number of blocks and clearances prevented the hosts from doubling their lead on the stroke of half-time.
Maidenhead scored their second on the hour mark. Nathan Ferguson’s corner from the right-hand side found Miles Welch-Hayes at the back post, who managed to squeeze his header into the net despite a number of attempted clearances.
The Cards were awarded a corner two minutes later, and Dale Gorman’s pinpoint delivery was well headed by Walker into the top corner to reduce the deficit.
Gorman would play a key part in the equaliser too, as his low cross was flicked into the bottom corner by Aiden O’Brien on 66 minutes.
With Woking tails up, an audacious effort from O’Brien from outside the penalty area took a slight deflection and flew just wide of Magpies keeper Sam Howes’ far post, before another corner caused problems but was headed wide by Inih Effiong.
Maidenhead thought they had scored a winner in stoppage time when Welch-Hayes headed home from two yards, but the flag was raised and the goal was disallowed for offside.
By William Bewsey