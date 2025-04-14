Woking took a huge step towards securing their National League safety with a 1-0 win at home to AFC Fylde.
The Cards hosted the Coasters at the Laithwaite Community Stadium with both teams on opposite sides of the safety line, with the home side knowing three points would see them pull further clear of Fylde in the table.
The visitors started the day in 23rd position in the table, seven points off 20th-placed Boston United, while the Cards were looking to pass the 50-point mark and take another step towards safety.
Following the win at Oldham Athletic, Cards boss Neal Ardley made just two changes, with a straight swap between Inih Effiong, who captained the Cards and Sam Ashford, who made the bench. Tunji Akinola came in for Harry Beautyman, who was not in the squad.
Fylde started with Nick Haughton supporting the two strikers, hoping to add to his 18 goals for the season as he has once again stood out for the Coasters.
An early chance for the visitors went begging after former Fylde defender Timi Odusina misjudged his header back to Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen, but Danny Ormerod failed to dink the ball over the Finn.
Good link-up play from Aiden O’Brien and Effiong saw the latter’s shot saved by Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom as the opening 15 minutes were productive from both sides.
The following 20 minutes were much less productive; apart from a tame effort from Ashley Boatswain at Jaaskelainen and an off-the-ball incident involving Jamie Andrews and Ethan Mitchell which saw the latter booked, nothing much happened.
On the stroke of half-time, a dangerous Haughton delivery was somehow not bundled in by Harry Davis at the far post.
The two sides went into the half-time break on level terms at 0-0.
Intricate play from Andrews and Tariq Hinds saw the latter’s flick saved by Winterbottom as the Cards aimed to start the second half quickly, before a sweet half-volley from Effiong flew narrowly over the crossbar.
Ardley turned to Josh Osude just after the hour mark as he looked for a spark, and nearly found it almost immediately when Andrews’ long throw was diverted into his path, but Winterbottom managed to save.
Woking had the opener after 76 minutes when Dale Gorman’s initial shot was blocked, before the ball came back to him and he fired in an unstoppable strike past Winterbottom.
The lively Osude put a superb low delivery into the box in stoppage time which just evaded Ashford as the clock wound down before full-time, and a big three points for the Cards.
With Woking now eight points clear of 21st-placed Dagenham & Redbridge and 22nd-placed Maidenhead United, a win at York Road on Good Friday against the Magpies would effectively secure safety.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans, Hinds, Odusina, Okoli, Akinola, Andrews, Gorman, Walker (Ashford 75), Effiong, O’Brien (Osude 61).
Unused substitutes: Webber, Chicksen, Anderson, Moss, Lawson.
Goal: Gorman (76).
Bookings: Odusina (45+1), Okoli (84).
AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans, Davis, Mitchell, Haughton, Bardell, Hugill (Massey 75), Whelan, Boatswain, Ormerod (Ustabasi 59), Riley (McFayden 84).
Unused substitutes: Clark, Sassi, Obi, Long.
Bookings: Ormerod (26), Mitchell (34), Hugill (54).
Attendance: 1,976.
By William Bewsey