Ten-man Woking suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Aldershot Town in the FA Trophy semi-final at the EBB Stadium.
James Henry’s penalty and Jack Barham’s late header cancelled out Lewis Walker’s opener as the Shots sealed their place at Wembley.
The Cards created the first chance of the afternoon in the third minute when a quick free kick found Inih Effiong, who drove forward and cut in from the left before flashing his right-foot shot just over the bar.
Effiong went close for the visitors again four minutes later when he cut in from the left and hit his right-foot shot straight at Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
The Shots produced a nice passage of play on 15 minutes when Aaron Jones’ ball over the top found Ryan Jones, who appeared to be in on goal, but Tariq Hinds made a good challenge and turned the ball behind for a corner.
The resulting corner from Josh Barrett found Luca Woodhouse, who rose highest but headed wide of the far left-hand post.
The hosts went close again in the 36th minute when Barrett won possession high up the pitch and drilled a low shot which was well parried away by Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Tyler Frost pounced on the loose ball and was fouled in the box to give the Shots a penalty and a golden chance to take the lead.
Frost stepped up from the spot, but Jaaskelainen went the right way and smartly parried away his penalty.
The hosts nearly went ahead in first-half stoppage time when a short corner was worked to Cameron Hargreaves on the edge of the box, who fired his powerful left-foot effort wide of the left-hand post.
The Shots created the first chance of the second half on 49 minutes when a long throw eventually fell to Barrett on the edge of the box, who attempted a bicycle kick but fired his spectacular effort over the bar.
The Cards were then reduced to ten men in the 53rd minute when Harry Beautyman received a straight red card from referee Aaron Bannister for an off-the-ball incident with Theo Widdrington.
The visitors took the lead two minutes later, despite their numerical disadvantage, when Jamie Andrews’ excellent left-foot cross from the right found Walker at the back post, who powered his header past Dewhurst.
Shots boss Tommy Widdrington was quick to respond to going behind, bringing on Henry for Frost.
The hosts nearly got back on level terms on the hour mark when a quick counter attack ended with Barrett curling his right-foot effort from the edge of the box wide of the right-hand post.
Cards boss Neal Ardley then made his first change of the afternoon, bringing on Jermaine Anderson for Frank Vincent.
The visitors nearly doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Effiong won possession and drove into the box before dragging his right-foot shot wide of the far left-hand post.
Widdrington made his second change as the Shots looked for a leveller, with Kwame Thomas replacing Dan Ellison.
The hosts won their second penalty of the afternoon on 73 minutes when Hargreaves’ powerful shot from the edge of the box was handled by Timi Odusina.
Henry stepped up from the spot and fired his right-foot 75th-minute penalty into the right-hand corner of the net past the diving Jaaskelainen.
Ardley immediately made his second change of the afternoon, bringing on Aiden O’Brien for Walker.
The Shots pushed for a winner and nearly took the lead on 80 minutes when Barrett cut in from the left and fired a shot goalwards which was well blocked, and the Cards eventually cleared the ball after a spot of penalty area pinball.
Barrett tried his luck again four minutes later when he hit a left-foot effort from the edge of the box which was well held by Jaaskelainen.
The Shots continued to push for a winner and Will Armitage headed just wide of the left-hand post from Ryan Jones’ 87th-minute corner.
The winning goal arrived in the 93rd minute when Ryan Jones’ cross from the left picked out Barham at the back post, who powered his header past Jaaskelainen to send the Shots to Wembley.
Next up for the Cards is a trip to Oldham Athletic in the National League on Tuesday, April 8 (7.45pm kick-off).