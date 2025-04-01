Harry Beautyman’s late penalty rescued a point for Woking as the Cards drew 1-1 at home to Rochdale in the National League.
Devante Rodney’s first-half goal put the visitors ahead, but Beautyman held his nerve from the spot to earn Woking a point in front of a crowd of 1,853 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The start of the game was a tight affair, and it was the visitors who created the first clear-cut chance of the evening in the 25th minute.
Killian Barrett’s ball over the top was flicked on by Kairo Mitchell to Connor McBride, who drove forward into the penalty area and fired a powerful shot goalwards which Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen parried away to safety.
Rochdale did take the lead two minutes later when Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s ball over the top found Rodney, who took an excellent touch, rounded Jaaskelainen and finished into the empty net.
The visitors nearly doubled their advantage on 30 minutes when Charlie Weston’s low shot from the edge of the box was well held by Jaaskelainen.
Dale went even closer to a second in the 43rd minute when a quick counter-attack ended with Harvey Gilmour passing the ball to Mitchell in the box, and Mitchell turned and fired a shot which hit the left-hand post.
Woking boss Neal Ardley made a double change at the break, with Jamie Andrews and Joshua Osude replacing Charlie Sayers and Sha’mar Lawson.
Osude looked lively straight away and sent a couple of teasing deliveries into the Rochdale box from the right which ultimately came to nothing.
Rodney continued to cause the Cards problems, and his shot on 58 minutes curled just wide of the right-hand post.
Ardley made another double change to try to get his side back into the game, with Lewis Walker and Frank Vincent replacing Sam Ashford and Jacob Jones.
Woking pushed for an equaliser and had a golden opportunity to equalise when Osude was fouled in the box and won the Cards a late penalty.
Beautyman held his nerve from the spot and drilled his 87th-minute penalty down the middle of the net to make it 1-1.
Osude had a late chance to win the game for Woking when he ran through one-on-one with Barrett, but Osude’s effort was pushed onto the post by Barrett.
Next up for the Cards is a trip to Aldershot Town in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy on Saturday, April 5 (12.30pm kick-off).