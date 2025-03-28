Woking drew 0-0 at home to FC Halifax Town in the National League.

Eight minutes into the game, an inswinging corner from the Shaymen was sliced by Dion Kelly-Evans onto his own bar, with Chinwike Okoli being fouled just afterwards to relieve the pressure.

It was all Halifax in a stop-start game, and after a neat through ball found Harvey Sutcliffe in behind, he dragged his effort wide of Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen’s far post.

Woking’s first chance came from a free kick, with a header towards goal forcing a good save from Halifax keeper Toby Savin down to his right-hand side. This was after an improved five-minute spell from the Cards as they looked to force an opening.

Harry Beautyman competes for possession (Photo: Phil Fiddes)
With pressure building, a delightful cross from Kelly-Evans went all the way through to Sam Ashford at the back post, who couldn’t keep his effort down as it sailed over the bar.

Half-time arrived with the game a stalemate bereft of action, but a level playing field for the Cards to attack the KRE with in the second half.

After a timid opening 15 minutes after the break, a couple of long throws and corners got the KRE going.

Jamie Andrews’ long throw was flicked just behind by a Halifax defender just after the Cards had appeals for a penalty on Inih Effiong turned down after he appeared to be thrown to the ground.

Inih Effiong competes for a header (Photo: Phil Fiddes)
Good strength from Effiong saw him dispossess Josh Emmanuel before his low cross was turned wide by Kelly-Evans, who couldn’t adjust his feet.

Emmanuel then went on a driving run which ended with a low shot straight at Jaaskelainen.

Deep into stoppage time, substitute Dubem Eze drove forwards and forced a low stop from Jaaskelainen who had to parry, but 0-0 was how it finished with the Cards unable to break down Halifax.

By William Bewsey

Dan Moss hooks an effort goalwards (Photo: Phil Fiddes)
Action from Woking's 0-0 draw with Halifax (Photo: Phil Fiddes)
