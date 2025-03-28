Woking drew 0-0 at home to FC Halifax Town in the National League.
Eight minutes into the game, an inswinging corner from the Shaymen was sliced by Dion Kelly-Evans onto his own bar, with Chinwike Okoli being fouled just afterwards to relieve the pressure.
It was all Halifax in a stop-start game, and after a neat through ball found Harvey Sutcliffe in behind, he dragged his effort wide of Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen’s far post.
Woking’s first chance came from a free kick, with a header towards goal forcing a good save from Halifax keeper Toby Savin down to his right-hand side. This was after an improved five-minute spell from the Cards as they looked to force an opening.
With pressure building, a delightful cross from Kelly-Evans went all the way through to Sam Ashford at the back post, who couldn’t keep his effort down as it sailed over the bar.
Half-time arrived with the game a stalemate bereft of action, but a level playing field for the Cards to attack the KRE with in the second half.
After a timid opening 15 minutes after the break, a couple of long throws and corners got the KRE going.
Jamie Andrews’ long throw was flicked just behind by a Halifax defender just after the Cards had appeals for a penalty on Inih Effiong turned down after he appeared to be thrown to the ground.
Good strength from Effiong saw him dispossess Josh Emmanuel before his low cross was turned wide by Kelly-Evans, who couldn’t adjust his feet.
Emmanuel then went on a driving run which ended with a low shot straight at Jaaskelainen.
Deep into stoppage time, substitute Dubem Eze drove forwards and forced a low stop from Jaaskelainen who had to parry, but 0-0 was how it finished with the Cards unable to break down Halifax.
By William Bewsey