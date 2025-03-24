Woking suffered late heartbreak as they conceded in stoppage time to lose 1-0 at fellow strugglers Wealdstone in the National League.
The Cards started strongly and Dion Kelly-Evans’ cross was glanced towards goal by Harry Beautyman, who forced Wealdstone keeper Luca Gunter into a save.
Another good move involving Inih Effiong, Jamie Andrews and Kelly-Evans saw the latter blaze over from a tight angle after the Cards worked the ball well around the Stones’ penalty area.
Wealdstone registered their first meaningful attempt after 38 minutes when Tyler Walker ran in behind the Woking defence but his powerful shot was beaten away by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The following corner was somehow not turned in after a scramble at the back post evaded a final touch from a man in blue and white, with Wealdstone finishing the half the stronger.
Woking managed to see it out until half-time, where a regroup would be needed.
Jaaskelainen showed excellent reflexes to somehow claw Connor McAvoy’s close range-effort away from goal before the Cards keeper then brilliantly tipped away a McAvoy header.
Wealdstone substitute Kallum Cesay aimed to catch Jaaskelainen out with a shot from the right-hand side, but the Finn tipped behind for another Wealdstone corner.
Woking produced a rare chance when Andrews’ long throw was nodded towards goal by Chinwike Okoli, but Lewis Walker couldn’t scramble the ball home at the back post.
Another Andrews set piece was again met by Okoli, but Tunji Akinola’s attempt at goal was well blocked.
The Cards nearly scored when a superb cross from Sha’mar Lawson was headed on by Kelly-Evans, but Gunter tipped the effort over the bar.
The Stones secured a last-gasp three points when a through ball was latched onto by Cesay, who kept his cool and rounded Jaaskelainen to slot the ball home.
By William Bewsey