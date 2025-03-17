Woking’s first home game in March saw the runaway league leaders visit the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Neal Ardley made one change from last week’s trip to Boston, with Jermaine Anderson making way for Dan Moss.
The Bees lined up with one former Card in Rhys Browne, who netted the last time these sides met at the Hive back in November.
Early pressure for the Cards at a sun-kissed Laithwaite saw Jamie Andrews’ long throw only half cleared into the path of Dennon Lewis, but his volley was straight at Barnet keeper Owen Evans.
Barnet enjoyed a spell of possession leading to a chance after eight minutes when a cross from the right-hand side was flicked by Tunji Akinola into the path of Ryan Glover, but the former Aldershot man was unable to divert his header into the corner, with Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen collecting comfortably.
The visitors opened the scoring after 27 minutes when a long throw was knocked down into the path of Browne, who fired into the bottom corner to score another goal against his former side.
Another big chance for Barnet came eight minutes after the opener. Browne’s shot was blocked into the path of Callum Stead, but a fine low save from Jaaskelainen down to his right denied the forward.
Half-time arrived with Barnet looking comfortable at a goal up, meaning Woking would have to improve significantly in attacking areas to get anything from the game.
Woking’s first effort of the second half came on 54 minutes, when Andrews’ long throw was headed into the path of Chin Okoli, but unlike his powerful volley at Southend, this strike cleared the stand.
A mazy run from Stead saw him slalom his way into the box, with a crucial interception denying him a chance to shoot after carrying the ball 30 to 40 yards.
With the Cards looking blunt up front, Ardley made three substitutions, with Junior Morias, Jacob Jones and Lewis Walker coming on for Dale Gorman, Lewis and Adam Chicksen.
A golden chance for Walker saw him evade the offside trap and chest down Harry Beautyman’s dinked ball, but with the goal gaping he fired a tame shot into Evans’ chest.
With the game entering the final ten minutes of normal time, Idris Kanu drove into the box and fired a shot which was well parried by Jaaskelainen.
Another excellent save from the Finn kept Woking in the game when he superbly pushed Lee Ndlovu’s header from Anthony Hartigan’s corner away from goal.
Barnet held on comfortably to inflict Woking’s first home defeat under Ardley, putting on a performance that showed why they should end up as champions.
Woking will travel to Wealdstone on Saturday.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans, Moss, Okoli, Akinola, Chicksen (Jones 71), Lewis (Morias 63), Gorman (Walker 71), Andrews, Beautyman, Effiong.
Unused substitutes: Webber, Anderson, Ince, Vincent.
Booked: Gorman (20).
Barnet: Evans, Collinge, Browne (Grimwood 76), Ndlovu (Telford 91), Stead (Brunt 89), Kanu, Glover, Hartigan, Clifford (Cropper 78), Tavares, Kenlock.
Unused substitutes: Bellagambi, Coker, Chapman.
Goal: Browne (27).
Booked: Hartigan (44), Stead (45), Evans (91).
Attendance: 3,281.
By William Bewsey