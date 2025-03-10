Woking drew 2-2 at Boston United in the National League after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.
Woking’s first trip to the Jakemans Community Stadium was their eighth away game in ten matches, and a fourth consecutive one.
Boston kicked off, with Brad Nicholson looking to threaten with a long throw early on.
A high press from the hosts looked to catch Woking out at the back with Graham Coughlan encouraging them to play high up.
Jacob Hazel was looking dangerous and his hold up play allowed Cameron Green to deliver a cross just out of reach of anyone in amber and black, before the full-back then cut inside and fired over the bar.
Then came a big chance for the hosts after 19 minutes when Frankie Maguire was laid off by Hazel, but keeper Will Jaaskelainen pushed the effort onto the bar and the Cards scrambled away.
Against the run of play, the Cards took the lead after 23 minutes.
A run and low shot from Jermaine Anderson was parried by Cam Gregory into the path of Harry Beautyman, who managed to turn and nutmeg Gregory to find the back of the net from a tight angle.
Woking had their tails up, and a delightful cross from Adam Chicksen was just glanced wide by Inih Effiong inside the box moments later.
Effiong was having an excellent half, and nearly capped it off with a goal when a chipped through ball was chested down and fired over the bar by the striker with half-time nearing.
Woking were a goal up at the break after weathering an early storm from the hosts, with Beautyman showing his class and Effiong providing an outlet to relieve pressure.
Boston started the second half the stronger, with an excellent cross from Green met by Jai Rowe, but his header was glanced just wide in similar fashion to Effiong in the first half.
Rowe then fizzed a shot across goal which needed a touch from Jaaskelainen to be tipped wide.
Another cross from Green was diverted wide by Rowe as the hosts continued to have Woking pinned in their own half with the game at the hour mark.
Boston did have their equaliser after 66 minutes when Nicholson’s long throw was met by the free head of Rowe.
Woking retook the lead with a superbly-worked goal just ten minutes later.
Excellent play from Lewis to recover a ball down the right wing and play Effiong in behind saw the striker advance and smash past Gregory to provide a big sucker punch and frustrate the hosts further.
As the hosts launched their last push forwards, a shot from substitute Keaton Ward stung the palms of Jaaskelainen, before Rowe’s strike through bodies was somehow tipped over the bar from the Finn from the floor.
Boston had their equaliser with 92 minutes gone when another Nicholson long throw was flicked on and eventually bundled home by Rowe from on the goalline, to steal a point.
Woking were just minutes from victory, but picked up another point to conclude a mammoth run of away games.
The Cards will host Barnet at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By William Bewsey