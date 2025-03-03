Woking reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy with a dramatic 2-1 penalty shoot-out victory at Oxford City after the two sides had played out a 2-2 draw.
The Cards made a shaky start, with their hosts hoping to make home advantage count.
However, when Harry Beautyman’s low shot was spilled by Kai McKenzie-Lyle into the path of Inih Effiong, the striker pounced to give Woking the lead inside ten minutes.
The tide didn’t turn despite the sucker punch from the Cards, as Oxford pushed the visitors back into their own half for a 20-minute spell.
Josh Parker’s shot was blocked before the lively Zac McEachran was unable to slalom past Jokubas Mazionis, whose superb challenge denied him a chance at goal.
A crunching challenge from Freddy Willcox resulted in McEachran driving into the Woking half, before firing low into the bottom corner past the unsighted Jaaskelainen.
The equaliser was the least the hosts deserved.
The Cards were rattled, giving a soft foul away in a good crossing position minutes later.
Josh Ashby’s flat delivery was turned in by Willcox to complete a swift turnaround, leaving Ardley and his coaching staff visibly frustrated.
Despite a change in formation from Woking, the hosts had an excellent chance to go 3-1 up just before half-time.
With the Woking defence caught napping, Andre Burley was unable to keep his shot down with the goal gaping before him.
Aiden O’Brien replaced Frank Vincent at half-time.
The Cards were still second best, with Oxford continuing to threaten as McEachran found the side netting.
O’Brien did at least test McKenzie-Lyle at his near post with a shot that was well held by the Guyana international.
Jermaine Anderson, Dan Moss and Jacob Jones were thrown on as the game, and Woking’s trophy run, neared an end.
The game entered a lull, with Oxford managing the clock thanks to the excellent Parker and his nouse to win free kicks to break up the game, helped by a break as McKenzie-Lyle went down with cramp.
Effiong had a shot go wide and a header go over as the clock entered stoppage time, before a free kick was won on the edge of the area in a good crossing position.
Jamie Andrews’ delivery was flicked on by O’Brien into the back post region, where Effiong headed home to spark wild scenes from the travelling supporters behind the goal.
An injury to O’Brien meant he wouldn’t play any further part, leaving Woking with just Effiong and Beautyman on the pitch as normal penalty takers ahead of the shoot-out.
Beautyman won the toss, meaning penalties were conducted in front of the travelling Cards.
Ashby and Beautyman confidently dispatched their penalties to make it 1-1 after one penalty each.
Then came a remarkable seven penalties in a row not converted, with Jaaskelainen saving three and McKenzie-Lyle saving two, as Effiong, Andrews and Dion Kelly-Evans all failed to convert for the Cards.
After Rohan Vaughan had his penalty saved by Jaaskelainen for his third of three saves, the Finn stepped up himself to lash home an unstoppable penalty and send Woking through to the last four.
Woking will travel to Aldershot Town in the semi-finals on Saturday, April 5 (3pm kick-off).
By William Bewsey