Woking manager Neal Ardley praised his side’s work-rate after they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Solihull Moors in the National League.
Matt Ward’s 18th-minute header was enough to give the Cards the three points in front of a crowd of 1,526 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The hosts had a shaky start early on, but Ardley was pleased with how his side adapted and took control of the game.
“We didn't start well and got caught with too many players not quite knowing who to press where,” said Ardley.
“Solihull got down our left side quite a bit and put a few crosses in so we changed shape.
“We realised they were pressing us, the pitch was difficult and we wanted to have two centre-forwards.
“We pushed Junior Morias and Inih Effiong up front and that helped the players for the next 15 to 20 minutes – we scored and were the better team.
“We were the better team in the first half.
“Will Jaaskelainen has had to make a great save which hit the bar but that's the only save he's had.
“That shows how well the team worked from the front.
“The work ethic with the wide players doubling up and the centre-forwards trying to press – they've worked hard across the pitch.
“The back four and the goalie have been immense and that has got us the clean sheet and meant Solihull never had a shot at goal in the second half.
“Will had to come for some catches and kick well when we needed him to.
“It wasn't a good spectacle – it was painful to watch at times.
“I don't mean that in a disrespectful way but both teams struggled on the pitch.
“We had to change the way we've been playing lately to dig out a result.
“There were more turnovers because we had to play forward a bit quicker.
“The game became a bit scrappy but if it is scrappy and you're not getting your game going going forward then you make sure they don't have any chances – and that's what we did.
“As a team we've come away with the three points.”
The Cards deservedly led 1-0 at half-time, and Ardley admitted he hoped his side would get a second goal after the break.
“We wanted to try to get a second because we've conceded some late goals and lost some leads recently,” said Ardley.
“The pitch didn't help with that and the game kept getting turned over.
“Neither team really had an attacking threat – it was a bit huff and puff but both teams worked hard without the ball.
“The lads need all the credit.
“Simon Bassey and I try to keep them focused and enjoying their football with some structure.
“We keep the training fun and they're coming in every day looking forward to that.
“They have to go out on the pitch and deliver and at the moment they are.
“They're probably exceeding what they thought they would do and that's great – let’s keep it going and drive it home for the remainder of the season.
“We need to get past 50 points and then we'll worry about anything else after that.”