Woking were held to a 1-1 draw by Tamworth in the National League after conceding a late equaliser.
Woking returned to the Laithwaite for their first game at home in nearly a month, with Neal Ardley opting to make three changes to the side which won at Dagenham.
Dale Gorman returned from suspension, while Timi Odusina and Matt Ward returned to the starting line up in place of Tunji Akinola, Chinwike Okoli and Aiden O’Brien.
Tamworth kicked off towards the KRE, with the opening 20 minutes passing by without any event.
A big chance for the Cards came after 25 minutes when Ward’s cross was chested down by Lewis Walker.
Harry Beautyman attempted to convert but his effort was somehow saved by Jas Singh, and the ball rebounded off the midfielder and over the bar.
Ronan Maher had Tamworth’s first shot of the game just after the half-hour mark, but the ball bounced into the grateful arms of Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
A good spell of pressure for the visitors culminated in Beck-Ray Enoru’s shot deflecting towards the top corner, but Jaaskelainen clawed the effort over the bar.
In first-half stoppage time, a Gorman free kick was headed over by Walker, with the ball fizzed into the penalty area.
Back came Tamworth, with George Morrison’s long-range effort being tipped over by Jaaskelainen.
A fairly even first 45 minutes, with Tamworth enjoying a decent spell towards the end of the half.
Another Gorman set piece was nearly met by the head of Beautyman just a couple of minutes into the second half as Woking pressed for an opener, before Junior Morias had a shot well blocked by the Tamworth defence.
Gorman then hit a direct free kick narrowly wide of the bottom corner, with the Cards beginning to have a spell of possession. Somehow, an in-swinging corner from the midfielder wasn’t tapped in from a matter of yards.
Woking rolled the dice with 67 minutes gone, taking off Morias and Beautyman for Dennon Lewis and Inih Effiong.
Tamworth themselves made three substitutions, bringing on Tom Tonks, Dan Creaney and Tom McGlinchey for Enoru, Nathan Tshikuna and Jordan Ponticelli.
Ward drove into space, unleashing a fierce strike on 75 minutes which moved in the air and was well saved by Singh as the Cards upped the ante. Jamie Andrews then stabbed one towards goal, again blocked by Singh.
Woking had a penalty after 76 minutes when Ward’s left-footed effort struck the outstretched arm of Tonks, with Abigail Byrne pointing to the spot. Effiong dispatched down the middle to give the Cards the lead with 12 minutes left, a just reward for their spell of pressure.
Tamworth equalised with 88 minutes gone when a ball towards the back post was headed across by Creaney, and substitute Kyle Finn was on hand to finish past Jaaskelainen and into the bottom corner.
When McGlinchey teed up Kennedy Digie at the back post in stoppage time he was unable to divert his header down, before Munashe Sundire in acres of space inside the box could only hit his shot over the bar.
Tamworth gave as good as they got, showing good character to come back after Effiong’s penalty.
By William Bewsey