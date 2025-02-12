Junior Morias’ double helped Woking to a 2-1 victory against his former club Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.
Woking kicked off towards the open home terrace, with a flat opening ten minutes seeing the Cards allowed to dominate possession in their own half.
Half-hearted claims for a penalty for a challenge on Lewis Walker led to the Daggers breaking dangerously, but Ryan Hill delayed his effort too long, and Chinwike Okoli blocked the delayed shot away.
After 15 minutes, the roof came off the away end as Morias came back to haunt his previous employer.
Morias struck a superb half volley into the top corner on his weaker left foot, wheeling away in celebration towards the dugouts.
The imminent Dagenham response saw a well drilled free kick nearly stabbed home inside the six-yard box by Josh Rees, with his effort gathered by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Aiden O’Brien’s cross after excellent work from him and Tariq Hinds was just out of reach of the lurking Harry Beautyman, before Walker very nearly beat Daggers keeper Nathan Harvey, but he was just unable to steer into an empty net from a very tight angle.
Good work from Fulham loanee Aaron Loupalo-Bi teed up Hill once again, who took his time and fired just over the bar with the goal seemingly gaping.
Harvey’s sliced kick was teed up for Beautyman to hit one on the volley, but he was denied by an excellent header from Regan Clayton, who kept calm and nodded the ball away from danger.
Woking went into the break a goal up, but Dagenham had their chances and looked dangerous occasionally when the Cards looked to play out.
Dagenham made a dream start to the second half when Rees picked up the ball just outside the area and curled a wicked shot past Jaaskelainen, into the top corner.
The Woking response was nearly immediate, with Morias close to picking out O’Brien for a tap-in at the back post.
Woking did retake the lead with just seven minutes gone in the second half, after an immaculate through ball from Walker was latched on to by Morias. He sat Harvey down, strolled past him and passed into an empty net.
A Dagenham free kick was half cleared for Hill to have a pop at goal, firing high and wide on his left foot. Loupalo-Bi then took his turn at a shot from distance, with the ball struck well but always sailing over the crossbar.
Another swift break from the hosts with eight minutes of normal time left saw Hill play a perfect ball into substitute Rafiq Khaleel, but his shot was grasped by Jaaskelainen. He then had to tip over a misdirected header as the Daggers mounted a late charge.
Woking were denied a penalty when substitute Matt Ward looked to be bundled over in the box after tricky footwork from the winger.
A deflected shot from inside the box by Dion Pereira crept agonisingly wide of the bottom corner as Woking hoped to navigate six minutes of added time.
Another shot which skewed just wide seemed to be the last chance for the Daggers, and referee Callum Walchester ended the contest to seal three huge points for the Cards, who went above their opponents in the league table.
By William Bewsey