Woking have signed 29-year-old forward Junior Morias on loan from League Two side Notts County until the end of the season.
Morias came through the Wycombe Wanderers academy, making 27 appearances before leaving for Boreham Wood, after a loan spell with the Wood was made permanent.
He then moved to St Albans City, where 11 goals in 23 games saw League One Peterborough United swoop in for his services.
Spells with Northampton Town and St Mirren followed, including a return on loan to Boreham Wood before signing permanently with then-National League side King’s Lynn Town.
He made eight appearances for Lynn before Dagenham & Redbridge paid a fee to take him to East London in November 2021.
Morias enjoyed a successful spell with the Daggers, which included winning the National League Player of the Month Award for April 2022 after scoring six goals in six games, before Notts County signed him in March 2023.
He made his Magpies debut in a 3-0 win against the Cards as Notts went on to gain promotion via the play-offs.
Morias joins the Cards following a successful loan back at the Daggers earlier this season, scoring seven times and providing six assists.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Junior has been on our watchlist since December, and we were exploring it before he extended his stay at Dagenham & Redbridge by another month.
“He can play all three forward positions, and has the experience and tactical appreciation to fit into what we are asking of him either in a three or a two.
“He’s proven at the level, his goal contributions per minute are impressive considering he was coming off the back of an injury – and took time to fully recover.
“He’s played with Inih Effiong, Adam Chicksen and Frank Vincent before too, so that continuity that we value so highly should evolve quite quickly.”