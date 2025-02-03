Woking produced a thoroughly professional performance to win 3-0 at Gainsborough Trinity in the fifth round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday and reach the quarter-finals for the first time in four years.
Neal Ardley named a full strength line-up for the Cards’ first trip to Gainsborough Trinity, with Lewis Walker preferred to Inih Effiong and Aiden O’Brien to Frank Vincent.
In front of a 1,007-strong crowd, Woking kicked off towards the covered home terrace, and dominated possession early on.
It took until the ten-minute mark for the Cards to create a chance, however, as Harry Beautyman slipped Walker through, but the onrushing Dylan Wharton claimed the ball.
Good work from Matt Ward down the right-hand side saw his cross met by Walker, but his header was diverted wide.
It wouldn’t be long after that Woking did break the deadlock, with Dale Gorman’s inch-perfect ping from the middle of the park finding O’Brien, who composed himself and fired past Wharton for his second goal in a Woking shirt.
The impressive Jokubus Mazionis was driving from centre-back and finding himself high up the pitch, getting within shooting range on one occasion. His rasping drive just flew over the crossbar, not far from breaching the top corner.
There was still time for Ward to test Wharton at his near post before half-time, with Woking firmly on top and looking comfortable.
Gainsborough registered their first shot nine minutes into the second half, with Will Jaaskelainen making the simplest of saves from Dylan Cogill’s tame long-range effort.
Woking’s response was to make it two, with O’Brien playing Beautyman in behind on the right-hand side of the box. His left-footed effort went under Wharton and into the back of the net to give the Cards breathing space.
The game opened up after this, with Trinity having nothing to lose and Woking playing through the thirds regularly.
Another ball in behind the Gainsborough defence, this time from Ward, saw Walker’s shot go the wrong side of the post after beating the onrushing Wharton.
Woking’s number ten would get his goal minutes later following an excellent move.
Another Gorman crossfield pass found O’Brien, who drilled the ball across the penalty area. Walker was there to apply the finish past the despairing dive of Wharton and make it three.
Top scorer Declan Howe had been kept quiet by the Woking defence but came alive after 78 minutes, forcing Jaaskelainen into a good save before Mazionis blocked George Hornshaw’s effort away.
That was all from the hosts, who bowed out after an extremely impressive run.
Woking will travel to National League North outfit Oxford City in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.
The tie will be played at Court Place Farm on Saturday, March 1.
The Cards will travel to York City in the National League on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Chicksen (Jones 80), Mazionis, Hinds, Gorman, Odusina, Ward (Effiong 65), Walker, Beautyman (Vincent 65), O’Brien (Anderson 73), Andrews (Lewis 73).
Unused substitute: Webber.
Goals: O’Brien (25), Beautyman (58), Walker (69).
Booked: Gorman (75).
Gainsborough Trinity: Wharton, Simpson, Jackson, Johnson (Devine 72), Lancaster, Cogill, Butroid (Stacey 77), Helliwell, Clarke, Howe, Preston (Hornshaw 76).
Unused substitutes: Collins, Conway.
Attendance: 1,007.
By William Bewsey