Woking have signed 21-year-old centre-back Chinwike Okoli on loan from Championship side Millwall until the end of the 2024-25 season.
Okoli is a Millwall academy graduate, having captained their under-18 and under-21 sides.
His first taste of senior football came when he was loaned to then-National League side Torquay United for a month in October 2022.
Returning to Millwall after making three starts, Okoli then joined Bromley on loan following a brief trial period in July 2023, enjoying a successful spell with 18 starts, scoring against Rochdale and Eastleigh as Bromley would go on to be promoted via the play-offs.
Okoli was recalled by Millwall in January 2024.
The defender was then loaned out to Sutton United in September, making six starts and nine appearances in total, including being named as the club’s player of the month for September, before being recalled by Millwall in January.
Okoli made his Woking debut in the 1-1 National League draw at Hartlepool United, although his debut didn’t go to plan as he was sent off in the 35th minute for a last-player foul on Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Neal Ardley highlighted Chin as a player that could help us if the situation arose as he’d seen a fair bit of him.
“He’s had two loans at Sutton and Bromley, so has experience of being at the level and in the environment.
“Given the sale of Cian Harries, and the fitness doubts surrounding one or two of our players, this loan works.
“It’s very hard to get the right permanent deals done at this time of year, although we have explored them.
“In a couple of weeks we hope that with Chin, Tunji Akinola, Jacob Mazionis and Timi Odusina, we will have the balance and depth needed.”
By William Bewsey