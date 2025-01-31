Woking have signed 24-year-old right back Tariq Hinds until the end of the 2024-25 season following a brief spell with Braintree Town.
A Tottenham Hotspur academy product, Hinds left Spurs in February 2021 to join Portuguese side Lusitano de Evora.
He returned to England with Billericay Town in October 2021 before joining National League South side Tonbridge Angels in October 2022.
Hinds made 87 appearances for the Angels in a two-year spell, scoring five times. He then made three appearances for Braintree before joining Woking.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Tariq has always been on my radar, having worked with him when he first came out of Tottenham’s under-23s a few years back.
“He has well over 100 senior games to his name, is hungry for the opportunity and has many of the attributes matching our profile for a full-back.”
Cian Harries has left Woking to join National League side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
Having joined in the summer from Aldershot Town, the defender made 29 appearances for the Cards and scored once from the spot.
“Cian’s been an integral part of the recent uplift and was pretty much ever-present under the previous manager too,” said Brown.
“We know his strengths, what he costs, and his value, but Forest Green made a significant financial offer – that coupled with his automatic one-year extension soon to be triggered, we decided to accept the offer.
“This wasn’t in our immediate plans, but longer term it does work for the club and the manager.
“We try not to make knee-jerk reactions, and we aim to only do things that we are all aligned on. This is no different.
“Cian’s a loss to our squad, but we wish him well in what looks like an exciting promotion race at Forest Green.”
By Jonnie Green