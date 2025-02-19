Woking produced an impressive performance to earn a hard-fought 1-0 win against Solihull Moors in the National League.
Matt Ward’s 18th-minute header was enough to give the Cards the three points in front of a crowd of 1,526 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The hosts had the first attempt on goal of the night in the fourth minute when Junior Morias drove forward to the edge of the box and hit a low left-foot shot which was well held by Solihull keeper Oliver Wright.
Solihull went close a minute later when Ethan Sutherland knocked the ball down to Bradley Stevenson on the edge of the box and he hit a vicious effort which rattled the crossbar.
Woking took the lead on 18 minutes when Frank Vincent delivered an inviting cross from the left and the leaping Ward hung in the air and headed home back across goal into the top left-hand corner of the net.
The Cards nearly doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Ward went on a good run down the right and his delivery found Inih Effiong in the box, but the Woking striker failed to make a clean contact with the ball.
Ward continued to be lively and in the 35th minute he squared the ball to Vincent, who hit a low left-foot shot from just outside the box which was well held by Wright.
Solihull won a free kick in an inviting position on 39 minutes and Sam Bowen produced a teasing delivery into the box which no one was able to get on the end of.
The Cards saw out the rest of the first half and deservedly led 1-0 at the break.
The first 20 minutes of the second half were a tight affair, but Woking nearly doubled their advantage on 66 minutes when Vincent slipped a nice pass down the left channel to Effiong, who cut inside and hit a right-foot shot which Wright parried away for a corner at his near post.
Vincent teed up Effiong again three minutes later with a sublime backheel, and Effiong hit a fierce effort which whistled just wide of the right-hand post.
Lewis Walker was next to go close for the Cards in the 80th minute when he got on the end of Dale Gorman’s teasing delivery, but his low effort went wide of the left-hand post.
Jamie Andrews then showed some neat footwork on the left five minutes later before hanging up an inviting ball to Walker at the far post, but Walker’s attempt back across goal went just wide.
Woking managed to see out the remaining time to pick up an important three points to move further away from the bottom four.
Next up for Woking is a trip to Forest Green Rovers in the National League on Saturday (3pm kick-off).