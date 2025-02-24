Woking picked up an impressive 1-1 draw at National League title chasers Forest Green Rovers.
A trip to Forest Green Rovers was Woking’s third game in a week, and Cards boss Neal Ardley rang the changes.
Tariq Hinds, Chinwike Okoli, Jamie Andrews, Frank Vincent, Inih Effiong and Junior Morias all dropped to the bench, as Dion Kelly-Evans made his first start following injury.
Jokubas Mazionis, Timi Odusina, Harry Beautyman, Lewis Walker and Dennon Lewis also started.
The hosts lined up with former Woking defender Cian Harries starting as well as former Cardinal loanee Joe Quigley, with former loanee Harry Cardwell on the bench.
Beautyman kicked the game off. A promising start from Woking saw them playing out from the back, winning an early corner and setting their stool out.
The hosts won a corner of their own and Ryan Inniss headed wide with 13 minutes gone.
A quick throw in from the hosts ended in Kyle McAllister teeing up Quigley, who turned and fired a low shot into the hands of Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Then came a big opportunity for the Cards after excellent work from Odusina and Matt Ward saw the latter’s cross only half dealt with by home keeper Fabian Mrozek, who redeemed himself by saving well from Beautyman, rushing out to smother two shots.
Ward had to come off after a collision by the side of the pitch, with Morias thrown into the fold after 23 minutes.
He nearly got on the scoresheet a mere seven minutes later after a stray pass was intercepted by Beautyman, and the ball deflected off the striker and over the bar.
A good Woking move was ended by Mrozek collecting an effort from the right foot of Adam Chicksen, a rare chance for either side in a first half where the Cards controlled the ball for large spells but lacked the finishing touch.
Half-time substitute Jordon Garrick broke following a Woking corner, nearly teeing up Quigley at the back post as he showed his pace down the wing.
Charlie McCann then sliced wide from just outside the box minutes later as the home side came out with intent.
An excellent first touch from Lewis saw him progress forward and be well tackled by Rovers captain Inniss, and from the following corner came a very scrappy Beautyman goal, but he won’t have cared.
Dale Gorman’s looping delivery was poked by Tunji Akinola towards the line, where Beautyman managed to scramble the ball over the line from about a yard, with a clearance in vain as the ball clearly crossed the line.
The home side hit back just three minutes later when a long-range shot was only parried by Jaaskelainen into the path of Garrick for a tap in.
Morias made way for Effiong after picking up a knock, with the game finely poised but momentum going the way of the hosts.
McAllister let one fly with 12 minutes left, forcing a fine save from Jaaskelainen.
In stoppage time, a Gorman corner was just glanced wide by Effiong under immense pressure, before Hinds was sent off for time wasting, with the substitute claiming he didn’t hear the whistle.
Forest Green very nearly snatched a last-minute winner when Garrick poked wide after Cardwell’s flick, but Woking secured a precious point.
By William Bewsey