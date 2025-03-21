Woking have signed 21-year-old midfielder Sha’mar Lawson on loan from Championship side Millwall until the end of the season.
A product of the Mansfield Town academy, Lawson left the Stags in July 2022 to join Millwall, where he went into their Professional Development League side.
Lawson was sent on loan to Maidstone United in December 2022. He played 16 times for the Stones and won the club’s February 2023 Player of the Month award.
He was given a new contract by Millwall last summer, featuring in the Lions’ first team pre-season before a loan move to Ebbsfleet United in September 2024.
Lawson made six appearances for the Fleet before sustaining an injury in the National League Cup in November and returning to Millwall.
He now joins a side with his fellow Millwall loanee Chinwike Okoli, hoping to boost the Cards’ midfield options.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Simon Bassey works hard on knowing what’s out there, and he brought Sha’mar to our attention a while back.
“With Dale Gorman now suspended and the squad as light as it is injuries wise, a midfielder was required.
“Sha’mar has energy and athleticism, and the kind of mentality we think will be invaluable during the run in.”
Junior Morias has been recalled from Woking by his parent club, Notts County.
The attacker made seven appearances for the Cards, scoring twice.
“We are sorry to see Junior go, but it’s out of our control,” said Brown.
“We’ve lost a really productive attacking player unexpectedly.
“His performance at Dagenham & Redbridge helped to earn us all three points.
“The fact he was cup-tied for the FA Trophy and had his very difficult family situation meant we, unfortunately, didn’t get to see more of him.
“We wish Junior well, and thank Notts County for working with us.”