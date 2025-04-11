Woking boosted their National League survival hopes with an impressive 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic.
After the dramatic and controversial events of the FA Trophy semi-final at Aldershot, Woking picked themselves up to travel to Boundary Park, with Oldham awaiting them.
Four changes were made by Cards boss Neal Ardley, as Dan Moss and Frank Vincent were left out of the squad entirely, while Tunji Akinola and Inih Effiong made the bench as Dion Kelly-Evans, Chinwike Okoli, Aiden O’Brien and Sam Ashford came in.
The hosts had no space in their squad for former Woking right-back Jake Caprice, as they welcomed back Mat Hudson in goal. Another notable absence included James Norwood, while Billy Waters, signed from Wrexham in January, was replaced at the last minute on the bench.
Just over two minutes in, a low cross from Jordan Rossiter found Mike Fondop, whose shot was parried straight into the path of Kian Harratt to give the hosts an early lead.
The hosts were looking to tear into the wounded Cards, with Josh Lundstram’s cross skewed wide on the volley by Shaun Hobson.
Woking responded with a couple of well-worked moves ending in no real chance being created, but signs that they were coming back into the game with half an hour gone.
Half-time came with Oldham fairly comfortable after their early opener, with Woking unable to break down the Latics’ defence.
Last season, it took Woking 30 seconds after half-time to score at Boundary Park. This time it took three minutes, as a delightful cross from the left-hand side by Lewis Walker was nodded home by the diving head of the smallest player on the pitch in Kelly-Evans.
With just under an hour gone, the turnaround was complete. A long ball forward was misjudged by Hudson, and Walker scooped the ball over the Oldham keeper and into his empty net from 25 yards out.
Latics boss Micky Mellon responded with a triple change for the hosts, but Walker found some space down the left again before his shot deflected into the grateful arms of Hudson.
Ashford and O’Brien made way for Effiong and Josh Osude as Woking looked to capitalise on a shell-shocked Latics side, who thought they had an equaliser when Lundstram’s shot was parried into Joe Garner’s path, but the flag was swiftly raised.
Oldham, with their four substitutions made in order to try to impact the game, managed to break away in the 88th minute but Vimal Yoganathan’s close-range effort was well saved by Jaaskelainen.
Osude’s run down the right wing and low cross narrowly evaded Effiong as the game entered seven minutes of injury time.
Substitute Tom Pett’s through ball was perfect for Lundstram, who blazed high and wide, before a number of chances for the hosts were spurned.
Then came the full-time whistle and huge relief for the Cards, who claimed a vital three points in their battle for National League survival.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Kelly-Evans, Hinds, Odusina, Okoli, Andrews, Gorman (Anderson 88), Walker (Akinola 80), Beautyman (Chicksen 80), O’Brien (Osude 64), Ashford (Effiong 64).
Unused substitutes: Webber, Lawson.
Goals: Kelly-Evans (48), Walker (58).
Oldham Athletic: Hudson, Kitching, Hobson, Lundstram, Fondop, Conlon (Yoganathan 60), Rossiter (Pett 60), Raglan, Uchegbulam, Worthington (Pritchard 68), Harratt (Garner 60).
Unused substitutes: Donaghy, Evans, Sutton.
Goal: Harratt (3).
By William Bewsey