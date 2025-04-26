Woking came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Eastleigh in the National League.
Goals from Aiden O’Brien and Jamie Andrews cancelled out Tyrese Shade’s double as the points were shared in front of a crowd of 2,711 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards were quick out of the traps and nearly took an early lead when Andrews’ second-minute corner found Chinwike Okoli at the back post, but Okoli’s header was held by Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell.
Woking keeper Ollie Webber was called into action for the first time on ten minutes when Chris Maguire delivered a dangerous ball across the box which was well claimed by Webber.
The Cards went back on the attack and the ball fell invitingly for O’Brien to volley goalwards in the 13th minute, but O’Brien’s effort went well wide.
The visitors took the lead a minute later when Ben Close took a quick free kick which caught the Woking defence by surprise and picked out Tyrese Shade, and Shade produced a composed finish through the legs of Webber.
Close nearly doubled the Spitfires’ lead on 17 minutes when his corner was heading in and had to be tipped over the bar by the alert Webber.
The Cards looked to get back on level terms and Andrews’ 25th-minute corner was flicked on by Dan Moss to O’Brien, and O’Brien’s powerful shot was well blocked by Jake Vokins.
Woking went close again in the 40th minute when the ball broke for Sam Ashford in the penalty area, but Ashford fired his shot just over the bar.
The hosts continued to put Eastleigh under pressure and Moss clipped an inviting ball over the top which picked out Ashford, who cut inside on to his left foot and fired a powerful left-foot shot goalwards which was well blocked.
Woking quickly recycled the ball and Jacob Jones delivered an excellent ball into the box from the left which picked out O’Brien, who got across his man at the near post and deftly flicked his header into the bottom right-hand corner of the net to make it 1-1.
The Cards nearly took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Matt Ward found Tariq Hinds at the back post, but Hinds’ shot was well saved by McDonnell.
The visitors created the first chance of the second half on 49 minutes when Maguire’s powerful effort was well parried away by Webber at his near post.
The Spitfires regained the lead in spectacular style in the 60th minute when Shade drove down the left-hand channel and cut inside on to his right foot and fired a superb shot into the top right-hand corner of the net.
Cards boss Neal Ardley immediately made his first substitution of the afternoon, with Josh Osude replacing Ward.
Shade had an excellent chance to complete his hat-trick on 67 minutes when he was picked out in the box by Vokins, but Shade put his free header straight at Webber.
Ardley made his second change of the afternoon in the 72nd minute, with Frank Vincent replacing O’Brien.
The Cards nearly got back on level terms seven minutes later when Hinds chopped on to his left foot just outside the box and hit his left-foot shot just wide of the right-hand post.
Ardley made his third substitution of the afternoon on 81 minutes, with Sha’mar Lawson replacing Jones.
The hosts equalised in the 86th minute when Andrews curled a brilliant free kick around the Eastleigh wall and past McDonnell at his near post to make it 2-2.
The Cards nearly won the game in stoppage time when Moss flicked the ball on to Ashford, who turned sharply and hit a powerful left-foot shot which was well parried away by McDonnell at his near post.
Next up for Woking is a trip to Sutton United for the final game of the National League season on Monday, May 5 (3pm kick-off).