Guildford City beat Worthing United 3-1 in the FA Vase.
Guildford took the lead after five minutes when Manny Acheampong raced clear and slotted past Naythan Bryson.
The second goal came in the 40th minute when Acheampong converted from 12 yards.
City scored their third on 72 minutes when Keoindre Ellis-Vassell’s cross was half-volleyed home by Acheampong.
The visitors scored from a Taylor Harding header on 81 minutes.
By Barry Underwood
Knaphill beat Horley Town 3-2 in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Knaphill took the lead on 25 minutes when Tahjae Anderson tapped in.
Horley equalised when Lewis Pearch dinked the ball over Knaphill keeper Sam Gray in first-half stoppage time.
The hosts regained the lead in the 47th minute when Matt Copland played in Jack Carrod, who drove the ball home.
Horley equalised when Coby Acquaye scrambled a loose ball over the line in the 65th minute.
The winning goal came in the 76th minute. Ben Mitchell’s shot was parried by Horley keeper George Hyde, and James Glover smashed the rebound into the net.
By James Carpenter
Sheerwater won 1-0 at Alton in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The only goal came on 23 minutes when Harvey Valter took a touch and found the bottom corner with a ferocious strike.
By Michael Clement
Westfield won 4-3 at Uxbridge in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas took the lead on 26 minutes when Lui Edwards headed home.
The hosts equalised five minutes later when Greg Hackett fired home, and they went ahead when Wilson Chingoka nodded home at the far post.
The Yellas went back ahead with two goals just before half-time from Richard Afrane-Kesey.
Uxbridge drew level in the 77th minute when Chingoka nodded in from close range.
Lucas Sinclair scored an 88th-minute winner when he kept his cool to beat home keeper Sam Wheeler.
By Darren Passley