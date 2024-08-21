Knaphill produced a display of resilience and tactical discipline to earn a 1-0 victory at Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
From the outset, Corinthian-Casuals, who were relegated from the Isthmian League South Central Division last season, sought to assert their experience from playing at a higher level, putting Knaphill under early pressure.
Their forwards frequently found space behind the Knaphill defence, creating a series of dangerous chances. The home side nearly took the lead with a thunderous long-range effort, but Knaphill goalkeeper Sam Gray made a stunning save, tipping the shot over the bar with his fingertips.
As Corinthian-Casuals continued to press, Knaphill gradually found their rhythm. In the 26th minute, Knaphill nearly broke the deadlock when Rahman Ajibola played a clever one-two with Ross Cheek on the right flank before whipping in a dangerous cross. Ben Mitchell met the cross in the six-yard box, but his header went over the bar.
Knaphill’s persistence paid off in the 36th minute. After being awarded a free kick just outside the box, Matt Copland stepped up and delivered a perfectly curled shot into the bottom right-hand corner, leaving Corinthian-Casuals’ goalkeeper Bernardes with no chance. The goal was a crucial breakthrough, giving Knaphill a 1-0 lead against the run of play.
However, the lead came at a cost. Knaphill were forced into two substitutions because of injuries as the first half drew to a close. Ajibola made way for Blessing Hambessa, and David Orisatoki replaced Jack Watts as the team was forced to adjust its tactics to cope with the growing injury list.
The second half saw Corinthian-Casuals intensify their efforts to find an equaliser. Despite their relentless pressure, Knaphill’s defence – comprising James Glover, Dale Burnham and Michak Stanic-Stewart – stood firm, repelling wave after wave of attacks. Gray, who had been a wall in goal, made another crucial save midway through the half, tipping a powerful shot around the post to preserve the visitors’ lead.
Knaphill’s resilience was further tested in the 75th minute when Cheek had to be carried off the pitch after landing awkwardly on his knee. Fabio Szepan-Afele was brought on to reinforce the defence as Knaphill dug in to protect their slim advantage.
Knaphill almost doubled their lead when Orisatoki unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Bernardes was equal to it, making a crucial save to push it onto the bar to keep Corinthian-Casuals in the game.
Corinthian-Casuals appealed for a penalty in the 88th minute, but the referee waved play on. Knaphill were reduced to ten men in the 95th minute when Jack Carrod received a second yellow card, but the visitors held on to claim the three points.
By James Carpenter