Knaphill crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The game began with an early setback for Knaphill in the fifth minute when Tooting & Mitcham's Antonio Simeone scored with a free header at the far post from a well-taken corner to give the visitors an early lead.
Tooting & Mitcham continued to apply pressure, and in the 29th minute Sam Orisatoki capitalised on a chaotic sequence in the Knaphill box. After the ball pinged around the area, it bounced to Orisatoki, who volleyed it into the bottom left-hand corner to double the visitors’ lead.
Tooting & Mitcham's Maxwell Oldham was instrumental in controlling the game from midfield, orchestrating attacks and keeping the pressure on Knaphill.
Knaphill had a golden opportunity to pull one back in the 44th minute when Rahman Ajibola broke into the area, but Tooting keeper Matt McKimm made a crucial save, getting down quickly to deny Ajibola in a one-on-one situation.
Knaphill made two changes at half-time to try to turn the game around. Ben Mitchell came on for Jack Watts, adding more firepower up front, while Jack Carrod replaced Alex McLean. In the 51st minute, Mitchell almost made an immediate impact, going close to pulling one back, but his shot drifted just wide of the right-hand post.
Knaphill continued to push for a goal, and brought on David Orisatoki and Fabio Szepan-Afele.
Tooting & Mitcham were awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute. Kieran Campbell drilled the spot-kick into the net with power to make it 3-0.
Knaphill fought hard but couldn't find the breakthrough needed to challenge the visitors, who were clinical in front of goal.
Knaphill's next Combined Counties Premier Division South match is at home to Horley Town on Saturday, August 24.
By James Carpenter