Woking ended their National League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Sutton United.
The Cards lined up with Josh Osude and Matt Ward starting together for the first time, with Inih Effiong returning to the bench. Their opponents had former Woking loanee Lewis Simper in their starting 11, with another former Card in Nana Boateng on the bench.
Woking started quickly, with Osude’s driving run getting the Cards up the pitch before Sha’mar Lawson’s cross was sliced wide by the pacy winger. They had a deserved lead after six minutes when a superb through ball from Jamie Andrews played in Osude. His shot was well saved by Jack Sims but the ball eventually broke for Lewis Walker to head home from a couple of yards and send the travelling Cards wild.
Sutton aimed to fire back with the U’s having more possession after the 15-minute mark. Edu Vaz’s free kick was seen wide by Cards keeper Ollie Webber, while a superb challenge by Chinwike Okoli denied Will Davies a chance to shoot.
An excellent Woking move saw Walker, Osude and Sam Ashford combine, with the latter firing just over the crossbar from inside the area. Sutton responded with a nice move of their own, as Simper teed up Alex Woodyard, but his shot took a deflection and flew wide.
Then came an excellent save from Webber after Ashley Nadesan flicked a corner towards goal, but the keeper managed to tip the ball onto the bar and Woking cleared. Ashford then forced a good save from Sims after he nodded Andrews’ free kick delivery towards goal.
Woking thought they had doubled their advantage, but Ashford was offside when he met Osude’s delightful cross and headed into the bottom corner. Ward then danced down the wing, before his low delivery nearly nestled into the corner as Walker and Ashford attempted to tap it in.
The Cards deservedly led at the break after an entertaining and open first half.
Woking started the second half strongly, albeit without testing Sims. Osude’s shot deflected behind after 55 minutes following a spell of quality midfield play from the Cards, who were picking up the majority of second balls.
A rare giveaway from Walker led to Simper finding Vaz, but his shot flew over the crossbar as Sutton looked to get back into the game. Almost immediately, a 30-yard burst through the midfield saw Ward and Dan Moss exchange passes inside the box before the former scooped his effort over the Sutton bar.
The hosts equalised after 64 minutes when an initially half-cleared corner was recycled, and the ball eventually made its way to Jack Wadham via the head of Nadesan, with the Bournemouth loanee finding the bottom corner.
Sutton were left amazed as to how they didn’t quickly take the lead when Simper’s shot was well saved by Webber, but the rebound struck the post and the ball eventually dribbled wide. Back came the Cards when Walker flicked the ball onto Osude, but his left-footed shot flew across the face of goal and went wide.
Six minutes of injury time went without a real chance as the two sides finished with a point apiece.
By William Bewsey