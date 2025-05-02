Sheerwater have held their end-of-season awards.
The presentation night took place at Sheerwater’s clubroom at the Eastwood Leisure Centre.
Awards were presented to the first team and Sheerwater’s under-23 team.
Harvey Valter cleaned up on the night and won a hat-trick of first-team awards.
Mikhail McLaughlin enjoyed a successful evening, winning two first-team awards.
McLaughlin was presented with the Players’ Player of the Season award and the Supporters’ Player of the Season award.
Jake Horn was awarded the Manager’s Player of the Season award for the first team, while George Mackie was awarded the Young Player of the Season award for the first team.
Jiv Rutah enjoyed a successful evening, winning two under-23 awards.
Rutah was presented with the under-23s Top Goalscorer award and the under-23s Goal of the Season award.
Greg Cardy was awarded the under-23s Players’ Player of the Season award, while Carlos Marquez-Acosta was awarded the under-23s Manager’s Player of the Season award.
Club awards were also presented on the night.
The Club Person of the Season was awarded to Dan Eicke, while the Frank Ewins special award was awarded to Wendy McGarrity.
The presentation night was held at the end of a successful campaign for the Sheers.
Sheerwater’s first team enjoyed a solid season in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, finishing in 14th place after picking up 41 points from their 38 matches.
The Sheers won 11, drew eight and lost 19 league matches, scoring 58 goals and conceding 73.
Sheerwater’s under-23 team won their league title at the first attempt to secure promotion to the Suburban Central League Premier Division.
The Sheers sealed the title with a 4-0 victory over second-placed Tooting & Mitcham United.