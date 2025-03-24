Sheerwater earned an impressive 2-1 win at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Tooting & Mitcham were the visitors for Sheerwater’s final home league game of the season and an entertaining game saw Sheerwater claim their eighth home victory.
With safety assured for both sides it could have been a drab affair but it was anything but with chances created at both ends and three good goals scored.
George Mackie returned to the Sheers’ starting line-up replacing the departed Elliott York, who moved to Redhill.
Sheerwater’s Sebastien Rowland nearly opened the scoring with a left-footed effort from 22 yards that went just over.
Tooting also had a decent chance from a corner but Antonio Simeone put his header into the side netting.
Emanuel Osei was very effective pushing forward from midfield for the Sheers and he placed a shot just wide from 18 yards.
Mackie was stretching the Tooting defence and on 32 minutes he made a driving run from deep and got a shot off with pace from 22 yards but Tooting keeper Toby McKimm gathered it in low down.
Rowland fouled Simeone just outside the area and from the free kick Hussein Siklawi curled an effort around the wall, but Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell got across and made a fine save at the foot of his post.
The deadlock was broken on 37 minutes in fine style.
Mackie played an excellent ball inside the full back to Theo White, who took on and beat Andy O’Brien before laying the ball back to skipper Liam Avery, who whipped a cross to the far post for top scorer Harvey Valter to slot home at the second attempt after McKimm saved his header.
Tooting made two changes at the break and started the second half brightly but Jake Horn steadied the ship in midfield for the hosts.
Horn allowed Osei to push forward and a quick break saw Osei find Valter, who in turn played Mackie through and his powerful drive was saved by McKimm.
The all-important second goal came on 54 minutes.
White received the ball out wide and he danced his way in to the area along the byline and his pullback was put into his own net by Darral Wopara.
Conor Melody wasted a good chance to claw a goal back but his free header from six yards went well wide.
Tooting did reduce the arrears on 68 minutes.
Mikhail McLaughlin was penalised for a trip on Max Oldham and Siklawi found the bottom corner with his free kick.
Tooting pushed for an equaliser and Shay Brennan’s cross fell to Malachai Cole, but his rushed effort sailed over.
At the other end Sheerwater substitute Byron Mitchell won the ball and unleashed a powerful right-footed effort that McKimm kept out smartly.
Rowland then just failed to connect with a White cross as the Sheers looked for a third.
More pressure from Tooting was well dealt with, with Sheers keeper Churchwell claiming a couple of crosses.
Sheerwater saw the remaining time out to earn the victory in a closely-fought game.
Sheerwater will finish their league campaign at Balham on Saturday, April 19.
By Michael Clement